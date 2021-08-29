Portable Charger, Case, and Display: The Ultimate Apple Watch Accessory

Apple’s brand may be said to be as much about design as it is about technology. It’s not only about what the software and electronics can accomplish for you; it’s also about how it appears and how you feel while doing it. That is, in part, what makes smartwatches so appealing. They cram a lot of information into a little, neat box that you may wear on your wrist. Twelve South’s TimePorter is the perfect Apple Watch accessory, neatly combining a case, display stand, and charging station all in one, with that same clean, practical, and efficient thinking in mind.

Despite its versatility, the case’s primary role is to store items. Yes, it’s a convenient method to transport an extra band or two, as well as a US or foreign power adaptor. Even more interesting is how the case manages the watch’s 6-foot power wire, looping it numerous times around its built-in silicone spool.

Taking a Position

You can drape your watch vertically or horizontally on the outside of the case after placing the magnetic charging disc into the integrated notch inside the top of the case and sealing the silicone cap over it. It also works with “closed loop” style bands. After you’ve secured your sleek digital clock in place, you may adjust the top of the casing to your preferred viewing angle. As a result, whether you’re sleeping in a hotel, an Airbnb, or a tent, the TimePorter works nicely as a bedside stand. You can charge your watch wirelessly with the help of a nearby outlet or a portable battery that you supply—or just have it on display for the time and notifications—no matter where you sleep.

Is TimePorter for Apple Watch Worth It?

It is compatible with all Apple Watch models, including the original, SE, and Series 1 through 6. The case is undoubtedly an important tech item to bring on every trip because of how tiny and light it is (it weighs just over a quarter-pound when empty). Especially since the synthetic leather wrapping is vegan-friendly and provides durability as well as a good look and feel. Even if you stay at home, if you own an Apple Watch, this sleek and useful accessory will come in handy.

