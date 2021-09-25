Pop Royalty Performs Across the Globe For Climate Change and Vaccines

One of the largest-ever international charity events was slated to take off Saturday with concerts throughout the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality, and famine, with Billie Eilish in New York, BTS in Seoul, and Elton John in Paris.

Concerts are being aired live from London, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Mumbai, and other locations across the world to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly this week.

In New York’s Central Park, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, and Jennifer Lopez will perform, as will Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Stevie Wonder will perform in Los Angeles, while Ed Sheeran, Elton John, the Black Eyed Peas, and Stormzy will perform in Paris.

On the condition of vaccination proof or negative Covid testing, tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the major concerts.

BTS in South Korea, Green Day in Los Angeles, DJ legend Alok in Rio, Kylie Minogue in London, and Andrea Bocelli in Tuscany will all perform pre-recorded sets.

“Across six continents, artists will assist citizens in rallying citizens to demand that governments, huge corporations, and philanthropists work together to safeguard the planet and alleviate poverty,” stated NGO Global Citizen in a statement.

It stated it was concentrating on “the most urgent, interconnected concerns that are wreaking havoc on the poorest people in the world – climate change, vaccination equality, and famine.”

Other acts, such as Metallica and The Weeknd, are also taking part, either through live or video performances.

Global Citizen aspires to plant one billion trees, distribute one billion immunizations to the world’s poorest countries, and feed 41 million people on the verge of starvation.

Other high-profile charity events organized by the organization include “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World,” which took place earlier this year in Los Angeles.

This rallied singers, actors, celebrities, international leaders, and even the Pope in support of global vaccines to combat Covid-19.

Global Citizen sees itself as a movement dedicated to ending severe poverty by the year 2030.

Its software utilizes incentives like concert tickets to persuade users to lobby governments on subjects like sustainability and equality.

Randomly selected users who signed up for the app and shared its petitions and messages on social media received complimentary tickets to Saturday’s events.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, endorsed the new campaign, calling for vaccine equity.

He stated, “We now face a two-track epidemic of haves and have-nots.”

