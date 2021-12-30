Political unrest fuels an increase in energy costs in 2021.

In 2021, energy costs surged, with prices for gas, oil, coal, electricity, and carbon all rising, owing in part to a return of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers.

According to Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht, “the sharp jump in prices was arguably the most spectacular development on the commodities markets in 2021.”

The most dramatic increase was in Europe’s reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which reached 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December, up 10 times from the start of the year.

Geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one-third of Europe’s gas, have fueled the increase.

Russia is accused by Western countries of restricting gas deliveries in order to put pressure on Europe amid tensions over the Ukraine crisis and to push through the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to Germany.

Critics claim that Nord Stream 2 will strengthen Europe’s reliance on Russian gas, while Ukraine has referred to it as a “geopolitical weapon.”

Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, has vehemently denied Western charges that Moscow is restricting gas exports to Europe, which is already suffering from low stockpiles as economies recover from epidemic lockdowns.

As the availability of wind power has decreased due to calmer weather, reliance on gas has increased.

Crude oil prices soared by more than 50% in 2021, as demand recovered and oil-producing nations led by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, notably Russia, modestly increased supply.

It came after OPEC+ dropped output dramatically in 2020 as the pandemic spread, and virus-related constraints led demand and prices to plummet.

Although oil prices have risen again, trading around $75 per barrel as we enter the new year, Lambrecht said that the increase “looks almost mild in comparison” to gas prices.

In October, the US oil benchmark contract, West Texas Intermediate, hit a seven-year high of $85 a barrel before easing.

Soaring gas and oil prices have increased the cost of coal, one of the most polluting fossil fuels, at a time when countries are under increasing pressure to transition to cleaner energy sources.

At the start of October, a tonne of coal for delivery to the ports of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp cost $280, about three times the price that had been in place for nearly a decade.

This aided in the rise of European carbon prices, which for the first time in December surpassed 90 euros per tonne, or three times the level at the start of the year.

This aided in the rise of European carbon prices, which for the first time in December surpassed 90 euros per tonne, or three times the level at the start of the year.

Carbon trading, while widely regarded as a critical tool for combating climate change, entails.