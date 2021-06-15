Police say dogs deliberately slaughter a flock of lambs in a ‘despicable’ act.

A flock of lambs is thought to have been slaughtered by dogs in a “brutal” attack that authorities suspect was the result of the owners’ planned and “despicable act” actions.

According to police, the attack took place on a farm in Nottinghamshire, England’s East Midlands region, between Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday AM local time.

According to the BBC, the criminals are thought to have invaded private property connected to the farm before unleashing the dogs on the sheep. The number of dogs participating in the attack is unknown.

Initially, the farmer discovered 13 of his lambs dead, with another five gravely damaged.

The farmer called the cops, who arrived on the spot. Another lamb died shortly after police arrived, and four more were euthanized by a local veterinarian owing to their injuries.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, the majority of the lambs were left in a pile, while the others were dispersed nearby, prompting authorities to believe the act was intentional.

“This was a terrible and despicable act that has understandably left the farmer completely distraught,” Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan said in a statement. One explanation suggests that dogs were let wild in the pasture late at night. Some of the lambs were discovered dead, while others had to be put to sleep due to their injuries.

“Our officers and special rural crime team are now working with the RSPCA [Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] to track down who committed such a brutal and inhumane act like this,” Sullivan said. This is completely unacceptable conduct that will not be permitted under any circumstances.”

Members of the public with information or who may have noticed any suspicious behavior on Friday evening or early Saturday morning were requested to contact police so that those responsible may be brought to justice, according to the chief inspector.

The farmer is expected to lose more than £1,600 ($2,250) due to the loss of the eighteen lambs.

This is not the first time dogs have attacked a flock of sheep in England in recent months. A number of ewes and lambs were attacked by an in April. This is a condensed version of the information.