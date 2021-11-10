PM of Sweden Lofven Steps Down, Making Way For First Female Prime Minister.

Sweden’s Prime Leader Stefan Lofven resigned on Wednesday, paving the way for the country’s first female prime minister. Sweden is a champion of gender equality.

Last week, current finance minister Magdalena Andersson was voted to succeed Lofven as leader of the Social Democratic Party, putting her on track to become prime minister if she wins a vote in parliament next week.

Lofven announced this summer that he would resign in November to allow his successor enough time to prepare for the general election in September 2022.

To elect a new prime minister, the Social Democrats will require the support of both its Green Party coalition allies as well as the Left and Centre parties.

The Centre Party announced its support for Andersson on Wednesday, and the Left is anticipated to follow suit.

Lofven, who will serve as caretaker prime minister until his successor is chosen, said he expects parliament will elect Andersson rather quickly.

After resigning, he told reporters, “The Swedish people demand a swift transition.”

In a country that has long championed gender equality, appointing the first female prime leader seems almost antiquated.

Women have led the governments of all other Nordic countries, including Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.

With elections less than a year away, the Social Democrats’ leadership is changing at a time when the party is nearing its lowest-ever approval ratings.

The right-wing opposition, led by the conservative Moderates, has gotten closer to the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats in recent years and expects to govern with their support.

Lofven, a former welder and union leader, was elected in 2014 after eight years in opposition, leading the Social Democrats to victory.

“Stefan Lofven was never seen as a forward-thinking leader. When the party was in crisis, he was called upon, and he delivered “According to Anders Sannerstedt, a political science professor at Lund University,

Andersson, a former junior swimming champion who has been regarded as a “pragmatic” politician, announced three political aims for the future after being appointed as the new party leader last week.

She stated that she intended to “reclaim democratic control of schools, healthcare, and aged care” and move away from the privatization of the social system.

She also stated that she hoped to make Sweden a global role model for climate change.

And she promised to put an end to the segregation, shootings, and bombings that have afflicted the country in recent years, usually as a result of rival gangs settling scores or organized crime vying for control of the drug market.

The violence has primarily targeted impoverished communities with large immigrant populations.