PM Modi extends an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India on Saturday, marking a big step forward for the Catholic Church’s leader, who has long sought an official invitation to the Hindu-majority nation.

During a meeting at the Vatican on the fringes of the G20 summit in Rome, Modi, 71, invited Francis.

“I had a wonderful encounter with Pope Francis. I got the opportunity to speak with him about a variety of topics and also invited him to visit India “After the meetings, Modi remarked on Twitter.

The pope, who is 84 years old, has stated that he wishes to visit India. According to religious news website Crux, the Vatican had even created a plan for a papal trip several years ago.

“Thank you very much for stopping by. I’m overjoyed, overjoyed, overjoyed, overjoyed, overjoyed, overjoyed, overjo “According to footage provided by the Vatican, a smiling Francis remarked as he grabbed Modi’s hand at the end of the visit.

“I’d want to see you in India,” Modi said.

Francis, the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, hopes to promote religious liberty in the world’s second most populated country.

Activists claim that since Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014, religious minorities in India have witnessed greater discrimination and violence.

While Muslims, who account for roughly 14% of the population, have borne the brunt of the violence, Christians, who make up just over 2% of the population, have also seen an increase in recorded violent attacks.

Pope John Paul II made the latest papal visit to India in 1999.

Francis and Modi met for the first time at the Vatican on Saturday. The “extremely cordial” conversations, which were supposed to last 20 minutes, lasted nearly an hour, according to a senior official in the prime minister’s office.

The Vatican described it as “a brief discussion” in which “the friendly relations between the Holy See and India were discussed,” according to an unusually short letter.

The leaders discussed “fighting climate change and eradicating poverty,” according to Modi’s administration. The contentious issue of religious liberty went unmentioned.

According to a report released this month by a coalition of NGOs, more than 300 violent events have been reported this year under the pretense of Christians attempting to convert Hindus forcibly.

In early October, over 200 members of the BJP and Hindu organisations reportedly attacked a prayer house in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

The BJP’s local leader. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.