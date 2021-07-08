Plants Poisonous to Dogs: Which Plants Are Safe and Which Plants Should Be Avoided

Dogs have a keen sense of smell, which makes them naturally curious about their surroundings.

Unfortunately, if hazardous or poisonous plants are present in or around a home, this evolutionary instinct to sniff, smell, and taste everything in sight can be dangerous.

Vomiting, diarrhea, trouble breathing, salivation, and weakness may occur after ingesting a deadly herb. If this is the case, you should take your pet to the veterinarian as soon as possible and bring a portion of the suspected plant with you.

Here is a list of the most common plants that are harmful to dogs and should not be grown in your garden or house.

Daffodil

This bright yellow flower is a favorite choice for many well-kept flower beds, but it can be dangerous to your pet.

Daffodils contain lycorine and other alkaloids that are harmful to dogs, according to Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Expert for the American Kennel Club.

Vomiting, salivation, diarrhea, low blood pressure, and even tremors are all signs of poisoning. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) warns that the plant’s bulbs are the most dangerous portion.

Hyacinth & Tulip

These flowers are dangerous to dogs, primarily because of their bulbs, which can be dug up in the garden by interested canines and are toxic if consumed.

“These plants often have specific toxins (glycosides) throughout the plant,” Klein explained, “but the chemicals tend to have much more concentrated alkaloids in the bulb.”

“Glycoside poisoning is typically manifested by gastrointestinal symptoms such as drooling, vomiting, and diarrhea, but in severe cases, it can lead to neurologic and cardiac changes.”

Tulips and hyacinths both have the alkaloid Tuliposide A, according to Klein.

Crocus in the Autumn

Colchicine, which is particularly deadly to dogs, is found in these lovely plants, according to Klein.

According to the ASPCA, ingestion can result in gastrointestinal bleeding, severe vomiting, kidney and liver damage, and respiratory failure.

The American Kennel Club warns that symptoms may take several days to appear, so get veterinarian help if you suspect your dog has eaten the plant.

Palm of Sago

Because of its resemblance to a little palm tree, this houseplant is a popular choice for placement in and around homes. However, it is not a palm tree at all.

“Each and every component. This is a condensed version of the information.