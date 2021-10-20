Planned fossil-fuel output shatters the 1.5°C climate target, according to the United Nations.

According to the United Nations, countries throughout the world are intending to generate more than double the quantity of coal, oil, and gas in order to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The UN Environment Programme claimed that government fossil fuel output plans this decade were “dangerously out of sync” with the emissions cutbacks needed, ten days before a climate summit hailed as critical to the feasibility of the Paris Agreement temperature goals.

According to the UN, emissions must drop by roughly half by 2030 and be zero by mid-century to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

However, according to its Production Gap analysis, overall fossil fuel production will most certainly expand until at least 2040.

Planned development will create 110 percent more fossil fuels this decade than is required to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and 45 percent more than is required to keep temperatures from rising by 2 degrees Celsius.

Ploy Achakulwisut, a primary report author from the Stockholm Environment Institute, said, “The research is clear: global coal, oil, and gas output must begin decreasing immediately and rapidly to be consistent with reducing long-term warming to 1.5C.”

“Governments, on the other hand, continue to plan for and support levels of fossil fuel output that are far above what humanity can safely burn.”

With 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming so far, Earth is being battered by more frequent droughts, floods, and storms, all of which are exacerbated by rising sea levels.

Countries committed to limiting global warming to 1.5°C to 2°C through comprehensive carbon cuts as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Every five years, each signatory is required to submit new emissions reduction plans, known as National Determined Contributions, or NDCs.

According to a UN report released last month, if all countries’ newest NDCs are met, Earth will warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100, which would be “catastrophic.”

The organizers of COP26, which begins on October 31 in Glasgow, said they want the summit to keep the 1.5°C objective in sight.

The disparity between countries’ NDCs and production plans, according to Michael Lazarus, a co-author of Wednesday’s research, is “the fundamental mismatch” in climate diplomacy right now.

“Even as the world moves away from fossil fuels, some governments are accelerating investments in activities that encourage fossil fuel extraction, promising to be the last ones standing,” he said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week that the usage of coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, has decreased.