Planet Protectors are America’s Greatest Disruptors.

Science & Technology

Climate change and other environmental concerns are being addressed by innovators.

SARA MENKER — FOUNDER, CEO, GRO INTELLIGENCESARA MENKER — FOUNDER, CEO, GRO INTELLIGENCESARA MENKER — FOUNDER, CEO, GRO INTELLIGENCESARA MENKER

According to the United Nations, we’ll need 70% more food by 2050 to feed the world’s nine billion people. Storms, droughts, heat waves, and crop diseases are all becoming more common as a result of global climate change. What kind of world will our descendants inherit? According to Sara Menker, the matter may be even more critical than the United Nations suggests. She gave a TED lecture in 2017 in which she predicted that global food markets would reach a “tipping point” in a few years, beyond which they would be too overwhelmed to function properly.

“We discovered that by 2027, the globe will be short 214 trillion calories,” she explained. Or, to put it another way: “A Big Mac has 563 calories in it. That means that by 2027, the globe will be short 379 billion Big Macs. That’s more Big Macs than the company has ever made.” Menker will not be able to transform the world on his alone. However, the company she founded, Gro Intelligence, provides data that food firms, insurers, lenders, and governments can utilize to improve food production efficiency and possibly avoid the tipping point.

Gro claims to track 650 trillion data points per day from sources such as government and local food reports, satellite imagery, long-term weather forecasts, and greenhouse gas measurements, and to create computer models so that clients like Unilever and Yum! Brands can predict price trends, anticipate surpluses and shortages, and be more resilient when climate change makes food supplies more difficult to predict.

Because, as Allison Tepley of Gro’s team described it, “the finest information is frequently local information, but it’s often in local languages, in different formats, and it all needs to be put together,” machine learning is critical to crunching the statistics.

This is a more comprehensive collection of food supply data than decision-makers will find anywhere else. Gro keeps track of 1,000 distinct crops, while the US Department of Agriculture only keeps track of roughly 50. According to the firm, the level of information is critical for promptly detecting problems. This is a condensed version of the information.