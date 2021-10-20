Pinpoints for Carbon Dating In 1021 A.D., the Vikings arrived in Canada.

In what is now North America, Norse mariners resided — and especially chopped trees. According to a new study published in Nature on Wednesday, they landed in Newfoundland, Canada, approximately 1021 A.D. for a brief stay.

More precise dating technologies and a study of the UNESCO World Heritage site of L’Anse aux Meadows support the 1,000-year-old date.

Previous attempts to date this period relied on Icelandic sagas, architectural ruins, and artifacts. According to the study, both archaeological and literary evidence indicate that it was a brief occupation.

The procedure was so exact, according to National Geographic, because “in A.D. 993, a solar storm generated an enormous pulse of radiation that was absorbed and stored by trees all around the Earth.”

Until now, the specific date of the Europeans’ arrival in North America had never been determined. Carbon dating is a lot more recent technology that is rapidly advancing and becoming more exact. The artifacts recovered in L’Anse Aux Meadows barely 50 years ago proved that Vikings (Norse) were the first European settlers in the Americas.

Vikings (Norse) arrived in the Caribbean 471 years before Columbus arrived and began violently subjugating the Taino people. It’s uncertain how much interaction Viking (Norse) populations had with Indigenous peoples in what is now Canada and the United States, who were the first to arrive on the continent.