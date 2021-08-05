Pig Farms Have Been Charged With Defiling Mexico’s Sacred Wells

Local indigenous tribes fear that the water-filled sinkholes of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, long venerated as sacred by the Maya people and now a tourist attraction, are under threat from industrial pig farms.

The hundreds of caverns, known as cenotes, are part of a complex network of tunnels connecting to a giant aquifer beneath the lush rainforest of the “Riviera Maya.”

They are a source of drinking water for the indigenous peoples of southeast Mexico, whom their forefathers referred to as “holy wells.”

“The place where we have our gift from God is like a sieve — water from everywhere around goes down into the cenotes,” explained indigenous resident and tour guide Doroteo Hau.

Now, the 62-year-old is concerned that the cenotes’ purity is being jeopardized in order to meet rising Asian pork demand.

“They’re going to destroy what we’re looking after,” said Hau, who formed the Guardians of the Cenotes with the help of other villagers.

They were successful in getting Mexico’s Supreme Court to ratify a suspension order for a farm with over 45,000 pigs in Homun, a town of 7,500 people, in May. The case is currently being appealed.

Doroteo stated he is willing to “take up machetes” to defend the cenotes if the complex reopens.

According to a report released last year by environmental group Greenpeace, there are around 257 pig farms in the region, but only 22 have submitted environmental impact evaluations.

The ministry of the environment did not respond to an AFP request for comment on the topic.

The sinkholes are popular with snorkelers, scuba divers, and other visitors because they are sometimes filled with gorgeous green or turquoise waters lighted by a shaft of light from above.

“If the foul smells get here, tourists will stop coming,” said cab driver Jesus Dzul, who makes a living off people who come to swim in the crystal clear waters.

Several people have accused farms in rural areas of dumping untreated garbage into the wild.

“The odor is unbearable… Teodorita Rejon, 71, stated with a disgusted gesture before a protest march in one village against a nearby pig farm, “you can’t breathe.”

One protester pulled a toy pig through the dirt streets, yelling for the farms to be shut down.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, Mexican pork exports climbed by about 30% in value in 2020, to $916 million.

Sales to China, which is Mexico's second-largest customer.