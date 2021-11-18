‘Pig Factories’ are being opposed by the Spanish countryside.

“That’s not a farm, that’s a factory… a pig factory,” Antonio Escribano says as he stands in the midst of a field in Spain, staring at a massive metal frame.

The 58-year-old local vintner has been fighting for months against the proposed opening of a big pig farm less than three kilometers (1.9 miles) from his village of Quintanar del Rey, in the central province of Cuenca, that would breed approximately 40,000 piglets a year from 2,200 sows.

Locals are concerned about pig dung pollution, foul odors, and insects, which they believe the project would bring, and have held monthly protests against it.

The farm is about 350 meters (1,200 feet) from the wells that supply fresh water to the town of 7,000 people.

“If the water is polluted, the community will be destroyed,” says Escribano, who has salt and pepper hair and a gravelly voice.

“As in other settlements, people will go, and Quintanar will become a ghost village.”

Local authorities have halted development on the farm in response to the protests while they re-evaluate the project’s environmental impact.

Some residents want the Spanish company Jisap, which already has 480 pig farms in Spain, to shut down the project permanently.

“We must put an end to mega-farms,” said Paciencia Talaya of the anti-project organization “Stop Mega-farms.”

Mega-farms that produce cattle with the efficiency of auto assembly lines inside warehouse-like barns have proliferated across Spain over the last decade, provoking resentment from locals.

Spain has risen to the top of the European Union’s pork producers, thanks to Chinese demand.

According to Greenpeace, the number of pigs bred in Spain increased by 21.5 percent between 2015 and 2020.

According to government estimates, the country’s pig population was 56 million in 2020, over nine million higher than its human population.

“The industry generates a lot of money,” says Remedios Bobillo, the director of “Alive Villages,” a Cuenca-based group formed in 2017 to combat the growth of mega-farms.

“Unfortunately, it does not benefit the villages,” she explained.

On Sunday, the organization held a 1,000-strong protest in Cuenca against the “selling of villages” to agri-food firms.

“Spain has become Europe’s and China’s garbage dump. That couldn’t be right, can it? “Bobillo agrees.

Putting thousands of animals in a small space produces a lot of waste.

Animal feces is kept and then distributed on croplands as fertilizer, unlike human sewage, which is cleansed before being dumped into waterways.

Environmental organizations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.