Pi Approximation Day 2021: 10 Mathematical Constant Jokes

Today, July 22, is Pi Approximation Day, giving mathematicians yet another reason to celebrate the mathematical constant.

This irrational number is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, and it has been known in some form for about 4,000 years. One of the things that makes it so popular is that it seems to go on indefinitely. However, 3.14 is a close approximation.

The event is similar to Pi Day, which is observed on March 14 (3/14) each year, although it uses a different date format. Pi Approximation Day is celebrated on 22/7, the other approximation of pi, rather than 3.14.

On this festival, also known as Casual Pi Day, the goal is to honor the math that this remarkable number has enabled people to do over its long history.

Pi Approximation Day: Easy Ways To Celebrate

People can memorize as many digits of pi as they can to commemorate the infinite number, and challenge their friends to see who can memorize the most. The Guinness World Record for memorizing the most pi decimal places is now at 70,000 digits. Rajveer Meena of India’s Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) was the one who did it.

Those who are adept in the kitchen may bake a pie to commemorate the occasion, possibly even adorning it with the Greek letter pi on top. Others might be interested in learning about the many ways NASA employs pi.

Let’s look at some pi jokes to commemorate Pi Approximation Day. (Photo credit: Grammarly, Reader’s Digest, and Kidadl)