Photos of a cat dumped in a cooler bag before being rescued by a dog are heartbreaking.

A cat was thrown in a cooler bag outside an Arizona animal shelter before being saved by a brave dog, according to tragic photographs released by the shelter.

A cooler bag encased in a plastic rubbish bag was placed on a donation bench at the Fearless Kitty Rescue Center, a no-kill shelter in Fountain Hills, over the weekend. A terrified black cat was hiding inside the cooler bag.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, a woman was walking her dog when it sniffed out the cat, according to the shelter. The dog, a husky named Koda, ran over to the bag to alert her owner.

The shelter wrote on Facebook: “This poor girl was sitting there likely for a few hours, but she had a savior.”

The cat was photographed wide-eyed, with its head popping out of the red bag, in a photo that was posted alongside the post.

“Through a series of events and very kind people, this kitty was saved,” the shelter stated. The kitty, now named Juliane, is doing well and has already been examined by our excellent partners at El Dorado Animal Hospital. She did have a pre-existing medical problem when she came to us.

“The name Juliane denotes ‘fearless’ in Danish tradition. And she’s fearless!”

The shelter thanked Koda and her owner for helping to rescue Juliane and said it was working with law enforcement over the cat’s dumping. “Who knows how long she had been abandoned and how much longer she could have survived if not found by Koda,” it said.

According to the message uploaded on Tuesday, Juliane was “decompressing” in the center’s medial section. Teryn Jones, a spokesperson for Fearless Kitty Rescue, told AZ Family that Juliane may need to have her tail amputated after vets discovered a mass.

“You just can’t do this to animals. Well, you can’t do this to anybody, let’s be honest. Animals don’t have a voice; they can’t tell you what’s going on,” Jones said. She added this is the third time a cat has been abandoned at the shelter this year. Jones asked those thinking of abandoning a cat to follow the intake instructions on Fearless Kitty Rescue’s website instead. “That’s just the better way to do it,” she said.

Juliane is due to be put up for adoption in the coming weeks, the shelter said. Those interested in adopting her are asked to email [email protected].