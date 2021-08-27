Phiomicetus Anubis: What Is It? A terrifying ancient whale with four legs has been discovered.

A fossil belonging to a previously unknown form of four-legged whale that existed tens of millions of years ago has been unearthed by scientists.

The whale’s mouth was also better-designed for a “strong raptorial feeding style” than other sorts of early whale-like animals, indicating that it would have been a formidable predator, according to the researchers.

According to the researchers’ study published in the Proceedings Of The Royal Society B, the development of whales occurred at a breakneck speed millions of years ago, so quick that their predecessors transitioned from “deer-like” herbivores on land to carnivorous marine mammals in under ten million years.

The fossil discovered by the team is likely to be from a protocetid, a type of early whale that lived during the Eocene epoch, which lasted 56 million years and ended 33.9 million years ago.

The newly discovered extinct whale species has been given the name Phiomicetus anubis by the researchers. The name comes from the Fayum Depression in Egypt’s Western Desert, where the fossil was discovered, and the second part comes from Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife.

The fossil dates back 43 million years. Lead author Abdullah Gohar of Egypt’s Mansoura University described the discovery as “a major discovery for Egyptian and African paleontology” in a press release announcing the team’s findings.

The species, with a body length of around 10 feet and a mass of roughly 1,320 pounds, would have been a top predator in its society at the time, similar to today’s killer whale.

There is still a lot to learn about early whale evolution in Africa, and experts are hoping that researching the region will help them understand more about how early whales evolved from animals that spent time in and out of the water to animals that lived entirely in the water.

It’s no surprise that early whale relatives walked on four legs. Indeed, scientists believe that Pakicetus, a four-legged goat-sized animal, was one of the first cetaceans (marine animals that include dolphins and whales) to exist.

However, it is the evolutionary journey from these four-legged ancestors to the fully human that is important.