Pfizer says COVID vaccine data for children under the age of 12 will be available in September.

COVID-19 vaccination data for children aged 5 to 11 is likely to be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for assessment by the end of September, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Bourla noted that clinical trial findings for 6-month to 5-year-olds should be released at the end of October in an interview at Research!America’s 2021 National Health Research Forum.

“After that, it’s up to the FDA to take its time and make a decision,” Bourla explained.

The announcement comes at a time when public schools, corporations, and government organizations are debating whether or not to enforce masks and vaccines. While President Joe Biden pledges to increase vaccination efforts, some states are working to repeal all COVID safety regulations.

As school reopens and the extremely dangerous Delta variety spreads, there has been an urgent need to vaccinate youngsters as coronavirus infections have risen across the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House Chief Medical Advisor, urged parents to “vaccinate the children” because unvaccinated children are “vehicles of spread.”

“We’re virtually at capacity. At a speech at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Fauci observed, “We have a lot of children in hospitals presently.”

“So, even though they do not get as terribly ill as an adult, we have lost more children to SARS-CoV-2 than we have ever lost to influenza,” he continued.

Individuals aged 12 and up are currently eligible for Pfizer vaccinations. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, on the other hand, are only available to adults.

The FDA said in a statement on Friday that it is “working around the clock” to approve vaccines for children under the age of 12, and that they are “excited to have our children and grandchildren immunized against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” but that they “must let the science and facts guide us.”