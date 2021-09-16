Pfizer is working to have the COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under the age of five.

According to Pfizer CEO Frank D’Amelio, the company aims to approach the Food and Drug Administration in November to approve a COVID-19 vaccination for children under the age of five.

COVID vaccine data for children aged 5 to 11 is due by the end of the month, while data for the younger group is expected by the end of October, according to D’Amelio.

Vaccines for children above the age of five should be accessible by October or November.

Pfizer/Moderna has been asked by the FDA to enroll more youngsters in immunization trials.

Unfortunately, in the United States, where 250,000 children became COVID+ just last week, this is not a difficult task.

The vaccine’s availability will be determined by the pace with which the FDA reviews the application, which could take four to six weeks.

In an interview with Research! America’s 2021 National Health Research Forum, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla remarked, “It’s up to the FDA to take their time and then make a judgment.”

Both CEOs’ remarks come as the Delta variety spreads across the country, resulting in an increase in hospitalizations, many of which are youngsters who are too young to receive the vaccine.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 instances have increased “exponentially” since July. In the preceding week, there were 243,373 new pediatric Covid cases reported, compared to 251,781 instances reported the week before. This represents a 240 percent spike from July, when there were just 71,726 cases reported per week.

“After dropping in early summer, kid cases have exploded, with almost 500,000 cases reported in the last two weeks,” according to the AAP.

According to the Associated Press, roughly 5.3 million youngsters had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, accounting for 29 percent of all cases in the country.

The FDA announced on Friday that it is “working around the clock” to support vaccination approval for children under the age of 12.

Last month, Dr. Peter Marks stated that the agency is acting as “quickly” as feasible, stating that trials are already underway and that the government is awaiting Pfizer to submit results for those trials.

Marks stated, “We certainly want to make sure we get this properly.”