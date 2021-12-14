Pfizer claims that the Covid pill significantly reduces the severity of disease.

Clinical trials showed that Pfizer’s Covid tablet, a new type of antiviral therapy that should be able to survive the mutations seen with Omicron, reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk persons by nearly 90%.

The news came as a real-world study from South Africa found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 70% effective in preventing serious disease from the new variety, a finding that researchers hailed encouraging despite the fact that it was a decline from prior strains.

More than 2,200 volunteers provided data for the new drug, which has yet to be approved anywhere in the globe, and backed up findings reported last month in an interim review.

The Paxlovid medication, according to the American manufacturer, was able to withstand the Omicron version in lab tests.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement that “this discovery provides further confirmation that our oral antiviral candidate, if permitted or approved, may have a major impact on the lives of many,” adding that the new treatment might “save lives.”

According to the business, the pill reduced the requirement for hospitalization in high-risk adults by 89 percent if given within three days of symptom onset and by 88 percent if given within five days of symptom onset.

In total, 12 people died in the placebo group who did not receive the medicine, whereas none died in the drug group.

The therapy and placebo groups had similar rates of side effects (23 percent and 24 percent, respectively), and they were largely moderate.

A trial among those at standard risk of having severe Covid also showed promising outcomes, according to the business, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Paxlovid is a medication that combines two drugs: nirmatrelvir, a new investigational therapy, and ritonavir, an established HIV antiviral. Over the course of five days, 30 tablets are taken.

Nirmatrelvir is a “protease inhibitor” that prevents the coronavirus from replicating by preventing the action of an enzyme required for replication. Ritonavir is used to increase the efficacy of nirmatrelvir by slowing its breakdown inside the body.

Paxlovid is thought to be more variant-proof than other treatments, such as synthetic antibodies infusions and antibodies generated by most types of Covid vaccination, because it does not target the fast-mutating spike proteins that pepper the coronavirus’s surface.

Merck’s molnupiravir, another Covid tablet, has already been approved in the United Kingdom and is awaiting approval in the United States.

However, molnupiravir’s effectiveness was only lowered at the end of the research. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.