Pfizer claims that the Covid pill significantly reduces the severity of disease.

Clinical trials showed that Pfizer’s Covid tablet — a novel type of medication that should be able to survive the mutations seen with the Omicron variation — decreased hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk persons by nearly 90%.

The news came as a real-world research from South Africa found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 70% effective in preventing serious disease from the new strain.

The authors of the study deemed the prolonged vaccine protection “encouraging,” despite the fact that it is a decline from prior variations.

More than 2,200 people provided data for the new medication, which confirmed preliminary findings released last month.

In lab tests, the American manufacturer said its medication, Paxlovid, which has yet to be approved by any country, held up against the Omicron variation.

“The optimistic findings presented today by Pfizer, indicating that their antiviral medication is effective at reducing the likelihood of serious disease in patients infected with Covid-19,” Biden stated.

“This news adds to our arsenal of tools in the fight against the virus, especially the Omicron variety.”

The United States has ordered 10 million courses of the medication ahead of a possible FDA approval, which Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla indicated may come this month.

The pill reduced the requirement for hospitalization in high-risk persons with Covid-19 by 89 percent when given within three days of symptom onset and by 88 percent when given within five days, according to the study.

In total, 12 people died in the placebo group and none in the medication group.

About a quarter of persons in both groups experienced side effects, which were largely minor.

Paxlovid is a five-day combination of two drugs: nirmatrelvir, a new investigational treatment, and ritonavir, an established antiviral used to treat HIV.

Because it doesn’t target the coronavirus’s fast-mutating spike proteins, it should be more variant-proof than synthetic antibody therapies and antibodies elicited by most types of Covid vaccination.

In the United Kingdom, another Covid drug, Merck’s molnupiravir, has previously been approved. Two weeks ago, a US panel of experts narrowly voted in favor of the Merck tablet, but FDA approval is still pending.

Molnupiravir reduced hospitalizations and fatalities by a modest 30% in the final research, but there were also safety concerns about how it worked. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.