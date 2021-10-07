Peter Daszak, who sought US funds for the Wuhan lab and assisted in the cover-up, is being pressured to resign.

Scientists have called for Peter Daszak, the president of the EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) in the United States, to resign, accusing him of concealing conflicts of interest, withholding important information, and misinforming the public during the COVID outbreak.

Because of its work studying bat coronaviruses with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which is located in the Chinese city that was the original epicentre of the COVID outbreak, EHA has been thrust into the public eye during the pandemic.

The Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19 (DRASTIC), a network of online researchers and correspondents, made a 2018 proposal to the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for research that would have involved augmenting viruses in order to study them. The Washington Newsday was unable to verify the papers.

The 2018 proposal was rejected by DARPA, in part because it did not address regulatory or ethical concerns.

The Washington Newsday previously highlighted how DRASTIC unearthed facts about WIV research in China, Daszak’s connection with WIV director and bat virologist Shi Zhengli, and the EcoHealth Alliance’s inspection.

Daszak has co-authored almost a dozen papers alongside Shi Zhengli, and her research has received at least $600,000 in US government funding.

According to a Freedom of Information Request, Daszak put together a letter to dispel suspicions that COVID had leaked from a lab in a method that had nothing to do with WIV-EHA partnerships. Daszak labeled the lab leak scenario “preposterous,” “baseless,” and “absolute baloney” before his organizing role was discovered, and claimed the WIV wasn’t cultured viruses like SARS-CoV-2.

WIV was eventually discovered to be collaborating with RaTG13, one of SARS-closest CoV-2’s known cousins. Daszak had previously disputed that WIV was working on RatG13, telling Wired: “We believed it was intriguing but not dangerous… As a result, we did nothing and put it in the freezer.” On September 30, eleven scholars from around the world, including four members of DRASTIC, signed a letter requesting that Daszak be removed from his post as president of the EHA. The letter was sent to EHA officials as well as representatives from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. This is a condensed version of the information.