Pete Petoniak, a well-known Wisconsin news meteorologist, has been admitted to the hospital with COVID.

Pete Petoniak, a WLUK news meteorologist, has been admitted to the hospital with COVID, and his co-hosts are pleading with viewers to pray for his recovery.

In a post published online on Monday, the Fox-affiliated Wisconsin news station broke the news, explaining why viewers may have “noticed an empty face” in recent programs.

According to Google Trends, the number of searches for “where is Pete Petoniak” has recently grown.

Petoniak is said to be eager to tell his experience and explain that he was completely vaccinated when he acquired the virus, making him a “breakthrough case.”

While he recovers from his sickness, his co-hosts will cover his shifts.

"We ask that you please pray for Pete," Emily Deem, co-host of the Good Day Wisconsin broadcast, wrote on Twitter on Monday morning. I'm really missing him!" "We urge you to please pray for Pete and his family as he battles COVID," Rachel Manek, another co-host, posted on Facebook. Pete, we miss you!" Petoniak is a well-known newscaster with a Facebook following of 15,000 people.

COVID breakout cases have been a big subject for months, with claims that people are still getting sick with the virus despite receiving two vaccine doses.

Breakthrough cases are to be expected and do not indicate that the immunizations are ineffective. Breakthrough instances are caused by a multitude of circumstances, including diminishing immunity over time and the fact that no vaccine is 100% effective in avoiding sickness.

Another problem is that even after two shots of the vaccination, persons who are immunocompromised may not have developed significant protection against COVID.

Even if they get a breakthrough infection, fully vaccinated persons are less likely than unvaccinated people to suffer a serious illness from COVID, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"With high community transmission, breakthrough cases will emerge," Andrew Brouwer, a mathematical epidemiologist and modeler in the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan, told The Washington Newsday earlier in November. Vaccinated people, on the other hand, are more likely to have milder and fewer breakout illnesses.