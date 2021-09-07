Perseverance Rover Made History by Collecting First Martian Sample, as seen in NASA photos from Mars.

In a first for humans, NASA’s Perseverance rover has collected a sample of rock from beneath the surface of Mars, completing a key aspect of its historic mission.

The sample, a pencil-thick core from the Jezero Crater, is now enclosed in a titanium sample tube and will be collected later as part of the Mars Sample Return effort.

While rovers and space agencies have retrieved rocks from the surface of our neighboring planet in the past, no one has ever attempted to dig for a rock core. This sample may reveal the geological changes that have occurred on Mars throughout its history, giving us the best chance of discovering if life ever lived there.

In a press statement, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “NASA has a history of establishing lofty goals and then achieving them, demonstrating our nation’s commitment to research and innovation.” “This is a huge accomplishment, and I can’t wait to see what Perseverance and our team come up with next.”

This website examines the photographs that depict Perseverance’s journey to this historic and significant milestone in planetary research.

The First Drill Hole was drilled on August 6th.

On Mars, I drilled my first hole! This is a crucial step in the process of collecting and storing rock samples, which is a massive and complex operation. Processing is the next stage. #SamplingMars

August 6, 2021 — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere)

The Perseverance rover was ready on August 6 to make its first drill hole and sample collection effort after arriving on Mars on February 18th and spending 169 days studying the Martian surface and producing some very spectacular photographs of the Martian terrain.

For more than a year, more than 90 engineers and scientists had been preparing for this moment, the coring of Martian rock.

The NASA crew received confirmation that the coring was a success at 2 a.m. PDT, and that the corer had drilled a 7cm (2.7 inch) hole in a Mars rock. The sample tube had been successfully placed in storage, according to data relayed from the rover.

Unfortunately, the initial joy that this achievement brought was quickly replaced by disappointment.

August 8: If You Don’t Succeed at First…

