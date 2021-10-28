Perseverance, NASA’s Mars rover, takes the best photos as its vacation comes to an end.

The Mars Perseverance Rover has returned from a brief hiatus to deliver fresh photographs from the surface of Mars to Earth.

On October 19, the Rover, which made history on September 3 by drilling the first rock core from a Martian boulder, heralded its return to active duty with a video showing it navigating the Martian environment once more.

The solar conjunction is passed, and I’m ready to resume my normal routine. There’s nothing quite like the feel of Mars beneath your tires.

On October 25, the Rover returned with another beautiful image of Mars' surface.

The Perseverance Rover’s official Twitter account posted the following message: “I’m back at work, parked between these two stunning cliffs. I’ve been undertaking some imaging, meteorological investigations, and chemistry experiments, as well as updating my software.” The gap in Perseverance was caused by Mars travelling around the Sun on the opposite side from Earth, a phase known as Mars solar conjunction.

The conjunction this year lasted from October 2 to October 16, and was followed by a week in which the rover’s systems were checked and essential updates were installed by the operations crew.

Hot ionized gas from our star’s corona interferes with radio signals sent from Earth to Mars during this phase, which occurs every two Earth years. The Perseverance operators will be unable to collect data from the rover as a result of this.

So it’s no surprise that they’re relieved to have some new sights and sounds to add to Perseverance’s outstanding collection of visual data from Mars since its descent to the planet’s surface in February.

The Perseverance Rover has a total of 23 cameras on board. Nine of them are engineering cameras, seven are science cameras, and seven are specialized to taking photographs of the entrance landing and descent.

September 2021 will be remembered as a watershed moment in history.

While a hole in a boulder may not appear to be a significant milestone in the history of space exploration, this bore hole signifies the first time humanity successfully secured a rock core sample from an extraterrestrial world.

Using its Right Mastcam-Z camera, NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover captured the bore hole image.