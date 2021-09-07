Perseverance Is Confirmed by NASA The Mars Rover Has Received Its First Piece Of Rock.

NASA revealed Monday that its Perseverance Mars rover successfully collected its first rock sample, which will be examined by scientists when it is returned to Earth by a future mission.

The space agency tweeted, “I’ve got it!” with a snapshot of a rock core about the thickness of a pencil inside a sample tube.

The sample was gathered on September 1, but NASA wasn’t sure if the rover had successfully hung onto its prized cargo at first because early photographs taken in low light were blurry.

Perseverance transported the tube to the rover’s interior for further measurements and photography, then hermetically sealed the container after taking a new photo so mission control could validate its contents.

In a statement, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated, “This is a momentous achievement, and I can’t wait to see the extraordinary discoveries produced by Perseverance and our team.”

Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen compared the feat to the first samples of rock obtained from the Moon, which are still useful to scientists today.

With over 3,000 pieces, Perseverance’s sampling and caching system is the most complicated apparatus ever sent to space.

Its initial target was a briefcase-sized rock nicknamed “Rochette” that was found on a ridgeline that has old layers of exposed bedrock, making it extremely interesting from a geological standpoint.

To extract samples, Perseverance employs a drill and a hollow coring bit at the end of its 7-foot-long (2-meter-long) robotic arm.

The rover vibrated the drill bit and tube for one second five times after coring the rock.

This technique is known as “percuss to ingest,” and it is used to clear the tube’s lip of remaining material and allow the sample to glide down the tube.

Perseverance landed in February on an ancient lake bed known as the Jezero Crater, with a suite of sophisticated instruments installed on its turret, on a mission to look for indications of ancient microbial life.

It’s also attempting to better understand the geology and past climate of Mars.

When the rover returns to its landing location, the first phase of its science mission, which will last hundreds of sols (Martian days), will be completed.

It will have traveled between 1.6 and 3.1 miles (2.5 and 5 kilometers) by then, and eight of its 43 sample tubes may have been filled.

It will next move to the delta region of Jezero Crater, which may be rich in clay minerals. Minerals like this can preserve fossilized signs of early microscopic life on Earth.

NASA eventually desires. Brief News from Washington Newsday.