Permafrost: A Carbon Time Bomb in the Making.

The Stordalen bog is a flat, marshy plateau dotted with dirty puddles, sheltered by snow-covered mountains. The smell of rotten eggs pervades the fresh air.

Global warming is happening three times quicker in the Arctic in Sweden’s extreme north, around 10 kilometers (six miles) east of the little town of Abisko.

A moonlander-like pod looms on the peatland, surrounded by tufts of grass and plants filled with blue and orange berries and small white flowers, hinting at the scientific value of this remote location.

Permafrost, the frozen, now shapeshifting soil beneath the surface, is being studied by scientists.

The boardwalks laid out in a grid across the peat dip into the puddles and ponds beneath Keith Larson’s feet as he travels between the tests, and small bubbles develop.

Its characteristic odor is caused by hydrogen sulfide, often known as swamp gas. However, scientists are concerned about another gas that is rising alongside it: methane.

Long-trapped carbon is suddenly leaking out of the permafrost.

Permafrost contains around 1,700 billion tonnes of organic carbon, almost double the amount of carbon presently present in the atmosphere, in the form of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane.

Methane is around 25 times more potent as a greenhouse gas during a 100-year period than CO2, lingering in the atmosphere for about 12 years compared to centuries for CO2.

Scientists have warned that thawing permafrost is a carbon “time bomb.”

“These ponds didn’t exist when researchers first started coming up and examining these habitats in the 1970s,” explains Larson, project coordinator for Umea University’s Climate Impacts Research Centre, based at the Abisko Scientific Research Station.

“The smell of hydrogen sulfide, which is connected with the methane that’s being produced — they wouldn’t have smelled it to the amount that we do today,” Larson says, adding that he determines the depth of the so-called active layer by burying a metal rod in the ground.

Permafrost, which is defined as soil that remains frozen for at least two years, covers nearly a fourth of the territory in the Northern Hemisphere.

The permafrost beneath the mire in Abisko can be tens of meters thick and thousands of years old. It can go down over a kilometer in some places of Siberia and be hundreds of thousands of years old.

The permafrost has begun to thaw as average temperatures in the Arctic have risen.

The permafrost has begun to thaw as average temperatures in the Arctic have risen.

Bacteria in the soil begin to degrade the biomass stored there as a result.