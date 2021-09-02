People in some areas may see auroras this week due to a geomagnetic storm.

This week, the Earth is under geomagnetic storm warnings due to activity on the sun’s surface a few days ago. Some portions of the United States may even see an aurora.

The Space Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Weather Service recently issued geomagnetic storm watches for September 1 and 2. This occurs after the sun ejected two coronal mass ejections (CMEs) on Aug. 28.

Sun-watchers had noticed heightened activity from the sun even before the two solar flares, according to EarthSky. The active region 12860 produced eight C-class solar flares before producing a larger M4 X-ray flare on Aug. 28 that caused an R1 or small radio blackout on the side of the Earth facing the sun. Later that day, a second CME erupted, and the Earth is now being bombarded by two CMEs.

“Both CMEs were modeled, and while the results were not totally conclusive, consensus is that these CMEs might potentially reach Earth on September 01-02,” according to SWPC. “Should these CMEs manifest, the combined effects of the two transients might produce G1-G2 storm conditions.”

G1 and G2 geomagnetic storms are classified as “small” and “moderate,” respectively, on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) space weather scales. Despite the fact that they are on the lower end of the spectrum, they can nevertheless have some impacts, such as “minor impact on satellite operations” and “voltage alarms” in high-latitude power systems.

The organization stated that “migratory animals are affected at this and greater levels,” and that auroras may be visible at higher latitudes, such as in Maine and northern Michigan.

According to SpaceWeather.com, folks as far south as New York and Idaho may see auroras during this occurrence.

Storms like these have little effect on electricity grids or satellites, according to the publication. “At high latitudes, they can, however, produce spectacular auroras. In Scandinavia, Iceland, Canada, and even several northern-tier US states, a light show is possible.”

The Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are among the places in the United States where people can see the auroras.