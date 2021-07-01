People are being told to evacuate as the Taal Volcano erupts in the Philippines.

Officials in the Philippines have issued a warning to individuals in the region after dramatic images of the Taal volcano exploding surfaced.

Between 3:16 p.m. and 3:21 p.m. local time Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology published a video of the Taal volcano in Batangas province, south of the capital Manila, undergoing a phreatomagmatic eruption. Phreatomagmatic eruptions occur when magma and water combine explosively, resulting in the explosion of steam and volcanic rock into the air.

A separate video, attributed to a person named Maru Emer Hernandez Tumambing and posted by the Filipino ABS-CBN News, showed a group of people in a boat approaching the volcano, with plumes of what appeared to be steam visible in the backdrop.

The institute raised the volcano’s alert level in its five-step scale from Alert 2, “growing disturbance,” to Alert 3, “magmatic unrest,” shortly after the eruption. The third category denotes a high level of volcanic instability, the presence of magma near or at the volcano’s surface, and the possibility of a dangerous eruption within weeks.

According to volcanologists, the latest alert signaled that magma was seeping into the main crater, potentially causing more eruptions. Experts say it’s still unknown whether the volcano will fully erupt.

According to the Associated Press, Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said during a news conference that “it’s only one explosive event, it’s too early to say.” The volcano ejected a one-kilometer-high “short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume,” according to PHIVOLCS. It was not accompanied by a volcanic earthquake, which can occur when such activity occurs.

“Communities around the Taal Lake shore are advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances,” PHIVOLCS said. “Those on Volcano Island, which sits inside Lake Taal, and in the nearby Agoncillo and Laurel areas are advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances.” This is a condensed version of the information.