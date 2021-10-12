Patients with head and neck cancer now have hope thanks to a new immunotherapy treatment.

In patients with head and neck malignancies, a newly trialed combination of immunotherapy medications may provide a greater survival rate than chemotherapy.

According to the Institute of Cancer Research, when two immunotherapy medications were administered together, they helped some patients with advanced head and neck tumors live longer than intensive chemotherapy combinations and targeted antibody treatment (ICR).

When compared to “extreme” traditional treatments, the combination of immunotherapies nivolumab and ipilimumab, medications that boost the patient’s immune system to fight cancer, resulted in a “positive survival trend” in a group of patients. The patients in the study had high levels of the PD-L1 protein, which stops immune cells from attacking healthy cells in the body.

Despite the fact that the trial had the greatest survival rates ever recorded in a first-line therapy trial of relapsed or metastatic head and neck malignancies, the results are not statistically significant, according to ICR, and more research is needed.

The results of the trial involving 947 patients were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress (ESMO) in September by researchers from ICR, the Royal Marsden NHS (National Health Service) Foundation Trust, and scientists from Greece and the United States.

Kevin Harrington, professor of biological cancer therapies at The Institute of Cancer Research in London and consultant clinical oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said, “Our findings point to a positive trend in survival when using a new immunotherapy combination for patients with head and neck cancer whose tumors are positive for the PD-L1 immune marker.” “In patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, our research demonstrates that the immunotherapy combination obtained the longest median overall survival ever seen.”

“These results are clinically meaningful,” he added, despite the lack of statistical significance.

In the trial patients, combining the immunotherapies nivolumab with ipilimumab looked to be a better alternative than the typical “extreme” treatment, with less side effects, according to Harrington.

Barry Ambrose, 77, of Bury St Edmunds, England, was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. Ambrose was advised by his local hospital that palliative care was his only option after his disease had spread to his lungs.

