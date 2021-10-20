Parkland High School Shooter Pleads Guilty and Expresses “Great Regret.”

On Wednesday, a former student admitted to killing 17 people in a shooting rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, and apologized to the victims’ families in court.

Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his previous school, on Valentine’s Day in 2018 with a legally acquired AR-15 assault rifle and killed 17 students and staff members.

For those who were injured during the incident, Cruz pled guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, sparking a student-led movement for stricter gun control laws.

Cruz, clad in a blue collared shirt and sweater vest, big glasses, and a face mask, responded “guilty” as Judge Elizabeth Scherer read down each of the accusations in a crowded Broward County courthouse.

Cruz’s trial will now go to the penalty phase, which will be heard by a jury. He faces a minimum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, but prosecutors have stated that they want to seek the death penalty.

Cruz, who is now 23 years old, apologized to the victims’ families after his guilty pleas.

“I am deeply sorry for what I did, and I must live with the consequences every day,” he said. “It gives me the creeps.” “If I had a second chance,” he continued, “I would do all in my power to attempt to help others.”

“I feel it is your decision, not the jury’s, to decide where I go, whether I live or die,” Cruz told family of the victims.

Some of the victims’ relatives were among the courtroom spectators, wiping away tears as a prosecutor described the attack in horrifying detail.

The tragedy was the worst in the United States since the murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, which left 26 people dead.

Although the fragmented US Congress has failed to enact serious gun legislation, the Florida shooting horrified the world and prompted new efforts, led by students from the school itself, for stricter gun control.

“March for Our Lives,” a rally organized by Parkland students, gathered hundreds of thousands to the nation’s capital in March 2018.

Cruz purchased the handgun lawfully, despite having a history of mental health issues according to local records.

Cruz, who had been expelled from school for disciplinary reasons, was known for his obsession with firearms and had been identified as a potential threat to his peers.

