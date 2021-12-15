Paradigm Shifters are America’s Greatest Disruptors.

Science & Technology

People who are changing the cultural dialogue through technology

Streaming Content Globalization

BELA BAJARIA, NETFLIX’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TV

Who’d have predicted that a Korean survival story and Lupin, a French mystery about a Black gentleman thief, would be the breakout hits on American television this year? Even Bela Bajaria admits that she couldn’t have predicted it. But it’s her duty as Netflix’s president of global television to identify the next big show—and if it comes from an unexpected place on the planet, all the better.

“There’s this persistent notion that only Hollywood exports tales,” Bajaria says, “which I believe really limits who gets to tell those stories.” “We’re going beyond that and opening the doors to all kinds of creators from all around the world.” Netflix is the, making Bajaria one of television’s most powerful programmers. She and her team are gradually altering our viewing habits, show by show. According to the firm, non-English language program viewership in the United States has increased by 67 percent in the last two years. The number of people watching Japanese anime in the United States has doubled, while the number of people watching Korean dramas has tripled. Competitors say they’ve noticed similar patterns, with shows from one country doing exceptionally well in another.

COVID-19 has clearly had an impact: people have holed down at home and are looking for fascinating things to watch. People binge-watched series from Germany or Mexico that trended on TikTok or appeared on best-shows-to-binge-watch lists. Netflix facilitates cross-border viewing by dubbing shows in 34 languages and providing subtitles in 37. As a result, subscribers will be able to see a bigger portion of the world.

Bajaria has some knowledge of worldviews based on his early experiences. She was born in the United Kingdom to Indian parents. When she was a child, they relocated her to Zambia, and when she was nine years old, they took her to Los Angeles. “I was this Indian dark girl with a British accent, and it was too many things at a time when fitting in meant more,” she adds. “When you’re a youngster, all you want to do is fit in. So that’s where I ended up. This is a condensed version of the information.