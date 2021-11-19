Paleontologists Discover a “Very Rare” Toothless Dinosaur and are baffled as to what it ate.

Paleontologists have discovered a new toothless dinosaur species in Brazil that walks on two legs.

According to a research published in the journal Scientific Reports, the “almost entire” and “well-preserved” fossilized skeleton of the dinosaur, dubbed Berthasaura leopoldinae, was discovered near a rural road in the municipality of Cruzeiro do Oeste, Paraná State—located in the south of Brazil.

The skeletons, discovered between 2011 and 2014, were dated to between 70 and 80 million years ago by paleontologists. According to researchers, the little dinosaur was about 3 feet long and 2.5 feet tall.

Berthasaura leopoldinae was a member of the Theropoda, a vast group of dinosaurs that walked on their hind legs and grew in size from the 2-foot-long Microraptor to the 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex.

Most theropods (members of the Theropoda family) were thought to be carnivores. However, the new species has a beak-like mouth with no teeth, which is odd.

The paleontologists remarked in a statement posted by Brazil’s National Museum, “That was a big surprise.”

The find was one of the most complete dinosaur skeletons ever discovered in Brazil, as well as the country’s first toothless theropod.

The dinosaur’s lack of teeth is noteworthy, implying that, unlike most theropods, it did not eat primarily flesh.

“The toothless part raises issues about what kind of nutrition this animal had,” said one of the study’s authors, National Museum researcher Geovane Alves Souza, according to AFP.

“However, this does not rule out the possibility that it ate meat. Many birds, such as falcons and buzzards, use their beaks to devour meat. Most likely, it was an omnivore forced to eat anything it could in a harsh habitat.” The new species was named after Bertha Lutz (1894-1976), a National Museum scientist who was a key figure in the fight for Brazilian women’s political rights, and Empress Leopoldina (1797-1826), Brazil’s first empress.

