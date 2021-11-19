Owners of dogs that get high on cannabis after eating feces are being warned by veterinarians.

A study discovered that dogs may be getting high—and sick—from marijuana remains in human feces, prompting a caution to pet owners.

The study, published by two veterinarians from Victoria, Australia, looked into past occurrences of dogs showing evidence of marijuana toxicosis, or severe health effects after being exposed to the substance.

Urination, vomiting, lack of balance, a hatred of light, and dilated pupils are all signs of marijuana toxicosis. Severe cases can possibly result in death.

Dogs can be exposed to marijuana in a variety of ways, including inhaling smoke, eating cannabis plants, or consuming cannabis-based products.

Under federal law, medicinal cannabis is lawful throughout Australia, however recreational cannabis is regulated differently by each state. According to the 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey, 36 percent of Australians aged 14 and over had used cannabis at some point in their lives, with 11.6 percent having used it in the previous year.

The researchers looked at almost 4,500 records from four animal hospitals in Melbourne, and their findings were published in the Australian Veterinary Journal on November 16. They discovered 15 cases of dogs exhibiting symptoms of marijuana toxicosis and a suspicion that they had recently eaten human feces, either on human observation or veterinarian tests. The documents ranged in date from January 2011 to December 2020.

Eight of the 15 canines had to be admitted to the hospital. All 15 were subsequently released into the custody of their owners.

Marijuana intake by dogs as a result of eating human excrement is likely to be “an underreported phenomena,” according to the researchers, in part because people are unaware that THC—the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana—can pass into feces.

The study stated, “Awareness of this as a potential source of exposure is crucial since there are health and safety issues for the dog, its owners, and veterinary staff.”

However, the researchers acknowledged that the data was limited because the cases were from the past and it was unable to follow up on the dogs’ illnesses.

More than 65 percent of cannabis is expelled in feces, while roughly 20 percent is secreted in urine, according to a 2012 Iranian study.

THC may be present in its active, according to the veterinarian’s study. This is a condensed version of the information.