Overnight, a woman expecting one baby has four, quadrupling the size of her family.

After believing she was pregnant with just one child, a mother gave birth to quadruplets.

Madison Collier, a part-time teacher from Atlanta, received the shock of her life in April when her gynecologist performed an ultrasound scan during her eight-week confirmation checkup.

Her doctor initially informed her that she was expecting more than one child, but it wasn’t twins, as Collier had anticipated.

“There’s more than one, he says. And I’m like, oh no, they’re not twins!!! No, not twins, he says. Then I’m perplexed… I’m wondering to myself, “Do they come in more than that?” “Collier shared her story on Instagram, where she has been recording her journey.

“Now I’m worried… he takes a few more steps back and says, “All right.” I count four.” Her doctor also inquired as to whether she was on any fertility medicine, which she stated she was not.

“The nurses rush in and place me on the table. They’re fanning me and putting water on my face “she stated

Collier claimed she assumed her doctor was joking at first and began hyperventilating, shivering, and crying when she realized she was pregnant with quadruplets and the added risks and costs that would entail.

The Colliers already had one child, Isla, who was three years old at the time and needed special attention due to her juvenile arthritis.

Her parents had hoped to give her one sibling and raise her in a four-person home.

When she told her husband, marketing consultant Justin, the news over the phone, he had to lie down on the floor.

The shock took a week to wear off, according to Madison Collier.

“Madison is unable to work full-time due to Isla’s numerous doctor appointments and physical therapy sessions. As you might expect, their already tight budget has suddenly tightened even more “Jamie Collier, Madison’s sister-in-law, wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up to help the family gather finances.

She went on to say that the Colliers were informed their chances of naturally having quadruplets were one in 700,000.

“On top of that, all babies have their own sac and placenta, which has a 1 in 15 million chance of occurring.”

Madison Collier had two daughters, Eliza June and Iris Annabelle, as well as a son, Calloway.