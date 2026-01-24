Over 3,000 Athletes Set to Race in Maragoli Hills Forest Marathon

On February 1st, the Maragoli Hills will host an intense test of endurance as more than 3,000 athletes, both elite and amateur, gather for the inaugural Maragoli Hills Forest Marathon. This unique race not only challenges participants physically but also aims to support the restoration of the Vihiga ecosystem, making it a pivotal event for both sports and environmental efforts.

Race to Revive Vihiga

The marathon, set amidst the mist-covered Maragoli Hills, promises a grueling course that will push competitors to their limits. With steep inclines and rugged terrain, it is a race described by organizers as a true test of stamina. Race Director Victor Enzoveri urged runners to prepare for a physically demanding journey, noting the challenges posed by both the altitude and terrain. “It’s not for the faint-hearted,” Enzoveri emphasized.

The event will feature multiple categories, including a full 42km marathon, a 21km half-marathon, and shorter 10km and 5km fun runs. These diverse options ensure that participants of all levels can join, from professional athletes to families. A large portion of the event’s proceeds will be directed towards the planting of indigenous trees in the Maragoli water tower, an essential resource for the surrounding regions of Vihiga and Kisumu counties.

With millions in prize money up for grabs, the race has already attracted top athletes from across the globe, drawn not only by the competition but also the promise of a substantial payout. The combination of athletics and environmental activism is one that has caught the attention of both local and international sports enthusiasts.

Boosting the Local Economy

Beyond the race itself, the marathon is expected to provide a significant economic boost to the surrounding Western Kenya region. Local hotels, particularly in Mbale and Chavakali, have been fully booked in anticipation of the influx of participants and spectators. Vendors in the area are also preparing for a busy few days as they cater to the influx of visitors.

The Maragoli Forest Marathon is not just a sporting event; it’s a demonstration of how Kenya can use its athletic events to address pressing environmental issues. The race is helping to raise awareness about the importance of forest conservation while contributing to the local economy through sports tourism. As the event draws near, excitement continues to build, with athletes, environmentalists, and local communities all looking forward to a successful race and the lasting impact it will have on the region.

As competitors prepare to take on the Maragoli Hills on February 1st, they will be racing not only for personal victory but for a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.