Over 3 billion people’s photos were taken from websites by an AI company, according to a lawsuit.

According to the Associated Press, several European privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints against Clearview AI on Thursday, alleging that the company’s face recognition system accumulated biometric data on more than 3 billion people without their knowledge or consent.

The European Union has strict privacy standards, which privacy advocates in France, Austria, Greece, Italy, and the United Kingdom claim have been violated.

According to the allegations, Clearview has no legal basis to collect and process the data under the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union. Following the UK’s exit from the EU, it adopted a similar version of the EU’s privacy standards.

Clearview has already drawn international attention after an American lawsuit in March sought to prevent the firm from collecting biometric data in California and to force it to destroy the information.

In a statement, CEO Hoan Ton-That said, “Clearview AI has never had any contracts with any EU customer and is not now available to EU clients.”

The New York Times was the first to publish about Clearview’s stash, raising concerns that the type of surveillance seen in China could be replicated in Western democracies.

European data protection rules, according to Privacy International, clearly define the purposes for which companies can use personal data.

“Extracting our distinctive facial traits, or even sharing them with the police and other companies, goes way beyond what we could ever expect as Internet users,” said Ioannis Kouvakas, the legal officer for Privacy International, located in London.

The competition included the Hermes Center for Transparency and Digital Human Rights in Italy, Homo Digitalis in Greece, and noyb in Austria. Individuals can file requests to view what data a corporation has on them, which is the source of some of the complaints. Tones- Clearview “voluntarily processed” the requests, which “only contain publicly available information, just like thousands of others we’ve received,” according to the company.

Meanwhile, the corporation has being investigated by privacy watchdogs in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.