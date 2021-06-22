Outside the pet owner’s window, a cougar kills a puppy.

A cougar murdered a puppy outside the owner’s home in Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.

After climbing over a barbed wire fence, the wild cat attacked the Labrador Retriever and was chased away from the property by the owner and her neighbors. It’s been spotted in the region since then.

On Friday evening, Laurie Tomin was working at home when she heard a squeak outside her window.

“I leapt to my feet and peered out the window, where I saw a cougar holding a dead dog in its mouth. “It was sluggish,” she admitted (via Chek News).

After Tomin raced outdoors to fetch her babies with the help of several of her neighbors, the huge cat bolted. The cougar was successfully bear-sprayed by one of them.

“They shouldn’t be this close together, and the cougar is simply doing its thing.” Isn’t it just being a cougar? Tomin, who has lived in Cowichan Valley for 14 years and has never encountered a cougar, said, “It’s as innocent as one of these puppies.”

“It’s losing territory and getting closer to us, and I guess it’s something we should talk about on the island since we do have a high cougar population.”

Cougar attacks on humans are uncommon; instead, the wild cats feed on cattle and small animals including deer, poultry, rabbits, raccoons, and coyotes.

Cougars, which may grow to be more than 8 feet long and weigh more than 150 pounds, tend to avoid humans, thus attacks on household pets are rare.

Pets, on the other hand, can be perceived as prey.

Cougar assaults claimed the lives of two canines in nearby Port Moody and Anmore in March. One of them was killed by the predator itself, while the other was forced to be put down due to its injuries.

Local police told local news source News 1130 that a pair of cougars suspected of being behind the attacks were exterminated because “the harm to the people was far too significant.”

After purportedly spying multiple taxidermy heads through the window, a cougar broke into a home in San Bruno, California, in May. That is thought to be the case. This is a brief summary.