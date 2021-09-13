Orangutans in Borneo are getting Covid Swabs.

In Malaysia, dozens of critically endangered orangutans were tested for the coronavirus, with vets in protective garments doing the difficult operation of administering nasal swabs to the apes.

Antigen tests were conducted on 30 red-haired critters in Sabah state on Borneo island last Tuesday, and all of the results were negative, according to wildlife officials.

They were the country’s first viral tests on orangutans, and they were ordered after personnel at a rehabilitation center and a wildlife park became afflicted.

Sen Nathan, assistant director of the Sabah Wildlife Department, said, “Testing for Covid-19 has been a key tool in helping us get through this pandemic, and it is similarly important for this orangutan population.”

“The sickness could have a significant negative impact on their health and delay their rehabilitation.”

Officials indicated that veterinarians will continue to closely examine the apes and that tests will be conducted on a regular basis.

Covid-19 has infected animals on a few occasions. A zoo in Atlanta reported over the weekend that six of its gorillas had tested positive for the disease. Domestic cats, dogs, and at least one ferret have all contracted the disease.

Malaysia is dealing with a serious Covid-19 outbreak caused by the highly contagious Delta strain, with thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths being reported every day.

Sabah, on Borneo’s northeastern tip and home to wide swaths of jungle and a diverse array of exotic creatures, has also seen an increase in instances.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has declared Bornean orangutans to be “critically endangered.”

According to the WWF, the animals’ woodland habitat has been gradually cut down to make way for agricultural plantations, resulting in a population loss of more than 50% over the last 60 years.

Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei all share Borneo.