‘Opt For Cycling’: French Automobile Advertisements Must Support Alternatives.

As part of the government’s effort to reduce CO2 emissions, car advertisements in France will be required to include messages encouraging people to explore less-polluting travel choices starting in 2022.

The restriction, which is expected to take effect in March, was confirmed this week in the government’s Official Journal, following years of campaigning by environmental groups, many of which want an outright ban on automotive advertisements.

The uniform messages will recommend that drivers choose more ecologically responsible selections when possible, similar to mandated reminders to eat healthily on food and drink adverts.

Carmakers will have three options: “consider carpooling,” “use public transit for day-to-day use,” or “walk or cycle for short excursions.”

They’ll be required for all forms of media, including print, television, radio, and the internet, and must include the hashtag “#SeDeplacerMoinsPolluer” (Move and Pollute Less).

The commercials will also have to display a vehicle’s CO2 emission class, a new ranking system designed to inform buyers about the environmental impact that was adopted by MPs in July as part of a sweeping climate change bill.

Automakers appear to be willing to cooperate so far, if not enthusiastically.

“It means that we must develop alternatives to the automobile in general. It’s the first time the government has sent us such a direct message “Hyundai France’s CEO, Lionel French Keogh, said AFP.

“We’ll adapt,” he said, adding that “heading toward zero-emission automobiles is the way of history.”

“But there’s a catch: they don’t differentiate between different types of motorisation. It’s contradictory to the government’s goal of encouraging the use of electric vehicles “he stated

“We will comply with the legislation and analyze how best to comply with our advertising agency,” Volkswagen, France’s third-largest car seller behind Stellantis and Renault, said.

Advertising for the most polluting vehicles — those that generate more than 123 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer, which includes many popular SUVs — will be altogether banned from 2028 under a new French rule.