Only people who work from home will benefit from the Sony NB10 Neckband Speaker.

The Sony SRS-NB10 is a speaker that you may wear around your neck. It’s an odd concept, and it’s much odder in practice. It makes the greatest sense in the context of persons who work from home alone. And, at the very least in that circumstance, the product is a fascinating concept worth investigating.

Why would you want to wear the NB10 around your neck? Because listening to music or making phone conversations with earbuds all day might induce ear fatigue and discomfort. With up-facing speakers on the left and right sides and two Beamforming microphones, the NB10 eliminates these issues and can manage simultaneous tasks such as listening to music or conversing on conference calls.

This is a sound concept. The issue is that the neckband does not sound well enough to replace any Bluetooth speaker and does not provide enough privacy to replace headphones. Aside from a very limited set of criteria, I believe most people will be unaware of its potential utility.

TL;DR

Benefits: There is no ear fatigue.

Long-lasting battery

Sound leaking to other persons in the room is a disadvantage, and the music quality isn’t great.

Sound and Features of the NB10

The NB10 is designed to be a personal speakerphone that is easy to carry about all day. It accomplishes this by utilizing upward-facing speakers directed towards the ears. The two microphones on the device are set to take up voices. Mute, play, and pause, as well as volume up and down, are all buttons. It is splash-resistant to IPX4 standards, making it ideal for use in the kitchen. The NB10 can connect to numerous devices at the same time, such as a tablet, phone, and laptop.

Overall, the device’s specifications are in accordance with its purpose of becoming a neck-worn conference call speaker. Its 20-hour battery life is likely to last several days of use. Its physical appearance is simple, and it is comfortable enough to wear all day. It isn’t too hefty, and there aren’t any harsh angles. In reality, the wide, curved design and soft matte plastic should be suitable for a variety of body types.

The speaker is designed to be used with collared shirts and hoodies. No one complained about static noise, and I didn't detect any audible rustling sounds generated by clothing. The microphones are located on the top right side of the room and should be kept out of the way.