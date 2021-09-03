Onion farmers in Senegal are in tears due to a glut.

25-kilo sacks of onions are stacked up on sidewalks in a suburb of Dakar, Senegal’s capital. Passers-by ignore them.

The West African country is experiencing a supply glut, with prices plunging and piles of the pungent vegetables left to waste on the side of the road. Farmers are depressed.

“I’m going to give some to the local women,” says 71-year-old farmer Diongue Masseye, as he looks downcast at his onions.

He’s standing inside a 450-square-metre (5,000-square-foot) warehouse in Bambilor, an onion-growing village 30 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of Dakar, where his unsold harvest is sprouting.

Farmers who produce 450,000 tonnes of onions each year are pessimistic, blaming the situation on rising overseas competition and a shortage of storage space.

However, the government claims that growers have overproduced this year, causing a glut of onions on the market and lowering prices.

According to Masseye, prices have practically halved. He claims that a 25-kilo sack of onions was for around 13 euros ($15) a few months ago, but is now worth around seven euros ($8).

The bulbous vegetable is a lifeline for many in the 16-million-strong country, where it is a crucial element in Thieboudienne, the national fish-and-rice meal, as well as Yassa chicken.

The onion sector employs 200,000 farmers, according to Amadou Abdoul Sy, director of Senegal’s market regulating agency.

He explained the glut to AFP by saying, “Everyone is creating at the same time.”

The onion industry in Senegal has long been beset by issues. Every year, over a third of the harvest is lost, according to Sy.

In a 2018 report, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization stated that Senegalese farmers contribute to the problem by using low-quality seeds.

To be ahead of the competition, growers frequently harvest onions too early, leaving the crops soggy. According to the FAO, this causes large losses and makes onion storage problematic.

Damaged goods are being avoided by consumers.

Trader Daouda Mbaye showed sacks of poor-quality onions in a market in a community in western Senegal, saying purchasers were more interested in other veggies.

Many people, though, will buy foreign onions, much to the chagrin of local producers.

Boubacar Sall, the president of Senegal’s onion producers organization, said the government halted onion imports in January to aid suffering locals.

However, he emphasized that foreign-owned farms in Senegal continue to produce onions. They're usually bigger than Senegalese farms.