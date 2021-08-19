OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Sleek Design and Smooth Sound

Companies will need to do more in 2021 than just provide decent true wireless earphones. The market is saturated, and it’s getting worse every day. Wireless earbuds must sound amazing, be comfy, include the most common functions, and be priced extremely competitively unless the company’s name is Apple.

OnePlus has made an amazing pair of true wireless earbuds with its Buds Pro, which comes as a bit of a surprise. Everything that a product like this should have, from features to sound, is present. Furthermore, OnePlus nailed the finer points, like as a manageable casing size and touch capabilities that outperform many competitors’.

Are you new to the OnePlus brand? That’s OK. I’ll explain everything as we go. In short, while the Buds Pro aren’t cheap, they’re a terrific pick in almost every way.

TL;DR

Pros

ANC performance is excellent. Design that is appealing The bass and overall sound quality are excellent. Touch controllers that work

Cons

When compared to competitors’ Companion app, HeyHarmony, the price is lacking.

OnePlus is where you can get it.

Fit and Feel of the OnePlus Buds

You could note that the earbuds are beautiful even before you put them in your ears. The earbuds are part matte plastic and part gleaming silver, and they strike the perfect balance of elegance and functionality. When you open the case and insert the buds into each ear, you’ll notice that they’re secure and lightweight.

I used the medium-sized rubber ear tips, but smaller and larger sizes are available if you want.

The case has a small and compact feel about it. The OnePlus case is slightly larger than the AirPods Pro case in size, but it is still a very manageable size in the hand.

What Is OnePlus and How Does It Work?

So, what is OnePlus, exactly? As a young startup, the company debuted its first smartphone in 2014. Employees from the Chinese electronics giant Oppo founded OnePlus as a spin-off. OnePlus has evolved significantly over the last seven years, but one of its founders, Carl Pei, left to start the new tech startup Nothing, and the company began to resemble Oppo.

While OnePlus is most known for its low-cost Android phones, the company also makes wireless earphones. I bring up the company’s history because, while the Buds Pro are fantastic in every way, This is a condensed version of the information.