‘Once in a Lifetime’ footage of the extremely rare white newborn orca ‘Frosty’ filmed off the coast of California.

A very uncommon white orca calf was spotted off the coast of California, and one couple on a whale-watching expedition described the sighting as “once in a lifetime.”

The orca, which is thought to be a newborn, was spotted swimming beside its mother in a pod of seven orcas, commonly known as killer whales.

The orcas were close to the boat while Jim and Laura Millen, a Florida couple, were on board the San Diego Whale Watch cruise. Laura Millen told The Washington Newsday that the unexpected meeting felt like an answer to their prayers following a family tragedy.

The whale-watching excursion normally only goes nine miles out to sea, but on this day, the skipper opted to go a little further, travelling 14 miles out to sea.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she remarked. “We were all speechless when we saw the pod. It was indeed a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was just lovely! … I observed the co-captain crying from close range, and the captain was taken aback. I knew this was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As a result, I became dumbfounded and awestruck.” San Diego Whale Watch claimed in a blog post about the trip that it hadn’t seen this pod of orcas, known as CA216S, in three years. The pod surfaced “very near the boat,” according to the report, and the albino infant was dubbed “Frosty” since it lacked the dark pigmentation that ordinarily produces the black and white skin tone. It described the day as “a special day on the sea for anyone who were fortunate enough to see the magical sight that left everyone awestruck.”

The pod was also captured by Gone Whale Watching San Diego, which described the calf as “very lively” in a Facebook post.

White orcas are extremely rare, with only a handful of documented examples. Although the source of their coloration is unknown, it is assumed to be the outcome of leucism, a condition that is characterized by.