Onboard the International Space Station, a Russian film crew will make the first ever film in space.

After a medical committee determined they were suitable for flight, a film crew was granted the green light to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) to create a film.

As part of the ISS-66 expedition, Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director and producer Klim Shipenko will go to the International Space Station later in 2021.

They’ll be joined by Oleg Artemyev, a Russian cosmonaut, and a two-person backup crew. This year’s expedition is set to launch on October 5th.

According to Russian space agency Roscosmos, the film Challenge has been labeled a “space drama” and has been billed as the first feature film shot in space.

The film would be about a female surgeon faced with operating on a cosmonaut who is too sick to return to Earth, according to Russia’s RIA news agency when the actress and director were chosen earlier this year.

After she and 19 other finalists were picked, Peresild was chosen for the part.

Roscosmos highlighted the rigorous training program that candidates would have to complete in order to be allowed for travel to the space station in May.

They’d go through tests on a centrifuge—a massive machine that exposes individuals to g-forces—zero-gravity training on an airplane, and parachute training, among other things.

Peresild and Shipenko, as well as the backup crew, were “recognized as fit for space flight for health reasons” on August 31.

The Challenge is part of a bigger scientific and educational effort that also includes the production of a series of documentaries on rocks and the rocket business.

The goal of the project is to show that space is becoming open to “not only specialists, but an ever-wider variety of interested persons,” according to Roscosmos.

According to IMDb, Peresild has acted in over 30 films since 2007, including lead roles in the drama film Nevesta, the comedy Santa Lyuchiya, and the war picture Battle for Sevastopol.

Shipenko is well known for directing the space action picture Salyut-7, which retells the story of Russian cosmonauts who journeyed to the nearly fatal Salyut-7 space station, which had gone radio quiet in the 1980s.

The cosmonauts were able to obtain the by performing a dangerous manual docking operation. This is a condensed version of the information.