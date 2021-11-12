On Veterans Day, an Army veteran was reunited with his service dog who helps him cope with PTSD.

An army veteran who served in Afghanistan was reunited with his service dog, which had gone AWOL in Boardman, Ohio, last week.

On Thursday, Nick Rankin posted on Facebook that the dog, named Fossy, had been located.

“FOSSY HAS BEEN FOUND AND IS ON HIS WAY HOME!” Rankin stated in his blog post. “I don’t know where to begin to thank the Boardman community! Thank you, thank you, thank you!!” Rankin had sought assistance from the community in locating the two-year-old German Shepherd who assists him in managing his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He has only been in the neighborhood for two weeks, having relocated from New York. The veteran’s cherished dog, however, fled from its kennel just a week after settling in.

“He’s incredible.” He’s one of my closest friends. He follows me around everywhere I go. He greets everyone with a smile. He’s fantastic with all kinds of animals.” After Fossy vanished, Rankin told WKBN.

More than 24 hours after the dog went missing, Rankin posted on the Facebook group “Youngstown Area Lost And Found Pets.”

“I haven’t slept in over 24 hours since my assistance dog, Fossy, went missing. Anyone who can find him will receive a $300 reward. “I know he’s terrified right now because he hasn’t been alone since I got him when he was two months old,” Rankin added.

“To me, he is everything. I just came here from New York a week ago, so I’m still getting to know the neighborhood.” Rankin was able to roughly locate Fossy with the help of the local people and put some humane traps loaded with food.

Assistance from the Community

Around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, the dog fell for one of the traps about four miles from Rankin’s new house. The trap had been laid outside the home of Michael Chapel, a local homeowner.

“Someone told me they were looking for it, and then all of a sudden here comes this dog out of the bushes south of me,” Chapel told WKBN.

The local police and community, according to Chapel, were quite supportive in assisting the army veteran in locating the dog.

Rankin told WKBN, “I feel on top of the world to have him back.” “He started crying when he saw me.” “I mean, he’s always with us, he’s never alone, so it’s just… the relief and. This is a condensed version of the information.