On Thin Ice: A Climate Change Warning Near the North Pole

A giant icebreaker plows through the Arctic Ocean’s icy waves, paving a path to the North Pole that is completely white as far as the eye can see. However, the effects of climate change can be felt even here.

It has been viewed by Dmitry Lobusov. He has led the icebreaker “50 Let Pobedy” (“50 Years of Victory”) for 13 years, part of Russia’s growing fleet of icebreakers used to assert its power in Arctic waters.

The massive, nuclear-powered ships cut through the ice to allow commercial vessels through, allowing Russia to export its oil, gas, and minerals to the rest of the world and, eventually, establishing an Arctic shipping route between Asia and Europe, which Moscow has touted as a rival to the Suez Canal.

Lobusov, a 57-year-old with a grey beard and a pipe in his fingers, watches from the bridge as the red-and-black ship ploughs forward, so quiet that the ice cracking beneath its hull can be heard.

Lobusov has spent over 30 years at sea, much of it in the Arctic, and has witnessed firsthand the effects of global warming.

“The ice was more challenging and thicker in the 1990s and early 2000s,” the sailor continues, his blue outfit spotless.

He refers to ice that forms on the surface of polar oceans and lasts for numerous melting seasons as “perennial ice.”

“That quality of ice is hard to get by these days.”

Because perennial ice grows over multiple years and loses salt, Lobusov argues, it is thicker and stronger, making it more difficult for the icebreaker to create a route. However, currently, the majority of the ice cover forms throughout the year and melts swiftly in the summer.

Climate change is undeniably at work, according to scientists.

The Arctic ice cover is now five to seven times thinner than it was in the 1980s, according to a report released in March by Russia’s Rosgidromet meteorological service, and the waterways are becoming increasingly free of ice during the summer months.

The ice cover in the Russian Arctic reached a record low of 26,000 square kilometers (10,000 square miles) in September 2020, according to the research.

Russia, which has a third of its territory within the Arctic circle, is warming faster than the world average, with temperatures rising by half a degree per decade since 1976, according to the report.

President Vladimir Putin has always been a skeptic of climate change. Brief News from Washington Newsday.