On the US East Coast, Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island.

Tropical Storm Henri blasted into Rhode Island on the east coast of the United States on Sunday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people, canceling dozens of flights, and dumping record rainfall.

The storm, which had been weakened from a Category 1 Hurricane, made landfall near Westerly at 12:15 PM (1615 GMT), according to the National Weather Service.

Henri is a rare tropical storm to make landfall on America’s northeastern coast, and it arrives as the ocean’s surface layer heats as a result of climate change.

Scientists warn that as the world warms, cyclones will get more powerful and transport more water, posing a greater hazard to coastal towns around the world.

Millions of people in New England and Long Island, New York, had been warned to expect strong gusts, days without power, and storm surges of up to five feet.

Henri’s maximum sustained winds were 60 mph, according to the US National Hurricane Center, which was less than the 75 mph gusts predicted previously.

Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island said there was “severe flooding” in certain regions. However, early reports from residents showed that the storm was not as catastrophic as some of the forecasts.

“We got lucky,” James Kiker, a resident of Newport, Rhode Island, told AFP, adding that his neighborhood had only “minor damage,” including a few fallen limbs.

Residents on Long Island, which is home to the posh Hamptons communities where wealthy New Yorkers vacation in the summer, expressed satisfaction that the storm had passed them by.

Amy Pedatella, a 46-year-old property manager who spent Saturday protecting oceanfront homes in the Hamptons, told AFP: “I will continue to keep cautious since there is still plenty of wind, rain, and swelling seas ahead of us, but I am breathing a little easier.”

According to the tracking website poweroutage.us, more than 79,000 residents in Rhode Island and another 24,000 in Connecticut lost power.

Nearly a fifth of flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Airport in New Jersey were canceled, according to emergency officials.

Henri was supposed to be the first hurricane to reach New England in 30 years before it was downgraded. As the storm neared, a large stretch of the northeastern coastline, including New York City, was on high alert.

Henri’s arrival was delayed by bad weather, which prompted the cancellation of a star-studded Central Park performance billed as a “homecoming” for a city heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Cuomo declared a state of emergency and sent 500 National Guard soldiers in response to the approaching hurricane. Brief News from Washington Newsday.