On the occasion of the anniversary, Blinken calls for more normalization with Israel.

As he met with top diplomats from the Jewish state and three Arab countries a year after normalization began, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised to persuade more Arab governments to recognize Israel.

President Joe Biden fully embraced the so-called Abraham Accords, which his predecessor Donald Trump regarded a vital foreign policy legacy, during a virtual event that brought together top diplomats from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

“This administration will build on the previous administration’s successful efforts to keep normalization moving forward,” Blinken added.

“We will push more countries to follow the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco’s example. Blinken stated, “We aim to broaden the circle of peaceful diplomacy.”

Normalization, according to Blinken, has benefited the people of the region and is helping to address wider issues like as terrorism and climate change.

“It is in the interests of countries throughout the region and the world for Israel to be regarded equally to other countries. “Normalization promotes stability,” he explained.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who, like Blinken, represents a new administration following the right-wing government’s agreement, said he would visit Bahrain later this month for the first time. He’s already been to the other two Arab countries.

“This Abraham Accords club welcomes new members,” Lapid explained.

Last year, the United Arab Emirates became the first Arab country to normalize relations with Israel in decades, with Bahrain and Morocco following suit shortly after.

Critics of Trump’s policy have accused him of promoting Arab-Israeli reconciliation as a replacement for serious efforts to achieve Palestinian rights, despite the previous administration’s unapologetic promotion of the Jewish state’s interests.

The Abraham Accords also had a transactional feel to them, with Trump giving the United Arab Emirates state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets and defying international opinion by acknowledging Morocco’s claims to Western Sahara.

Although the Biden administration claims it would tighten control over the jet sale, it has left the incentives in place secretly.

All three Arab ministers urged the creation of a Palestinian state.

After Israel’s then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed away from the threat of annexing large sections of the West Bank, which Trump favored, the UAE consented to normalization.

