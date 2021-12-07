On the Nicaraguan coast, tens of thousands of turtle eggs are laid.

Thousands of sea turtles deposited their eggs on Nicaragua’s coast over the weekend, protected by the army, which guards the nests against potential predators, including humans.

Between July and January, the endangered olive ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) move considerable distances to breed in the Pacific coast wildlife refuges of La Flor and Chacocente, where the nests are shielded from predators.

San Juan del Sur’s La Flor beach is a popular tourist destination in southern Nicaragua. According to environmentalists, it is an ideal habitat for the olive ridley turtle to nest because of its tropical temperature and warm waters, which boost reproduction.

The turtle, which is approximately half a meter (1.5 feet) long and weighs around 38 kilograms (84 pounds) as an adult, may lay about 90 eggs in a 24-hour period. It takes 40 to 70 days for the incubation process to complete.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Nicaragua, 90 turtles hatch and enter the water for every 100 that hatch, but only three survive to adulthood.

To keep nearby populations from looting the nests, the environmental authorities are collaborating with the army to establish a sea turtle conservation plan.

The olive ridley, which is recognizable by its olive green color, is one of five sea turtle species that nest in Nicaragua, among the green, hawksbill, loggerhead, and leatherback.