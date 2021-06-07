On the International Space Station, astronauts install NASA’s new $23 million space toilet.

Astronauts have started constructing a new toilet for use onboard the International Space Station (ISS) that should be more pleasant for astronauts.

The toilet, which was delivered to the ISS as part of a resupply mission in September of last year, differs from the previous version in that it is smaller, lighter, and better suitable for female astronauts.

The Universal Waste Management System is the name of the toilet (UWMS). The toilet will be included in NASA’s future Orion capsule, which will shuttle people around the moon on the Artemis II spacecraft.