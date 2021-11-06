On the Global Day Of Action, Glasgow prepares for climate protests.

After Greta Thunberg called the crucial UN climate summit there a “failure,” Glasgow was bracing for a second day of protests on Saturday against what protesters believe is a lack of urgency to confront global warming.

Organizers and police said they expected up to 50,000 people to take to the streets of the Scottish city as part of nearly 200 marches around the world calling for quick action for areas already suffering from the effects of global warming.

Delegates from over 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow to discuss ways to reach the Paris Agreement’s objective of keeping global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Some countries have made pledges to cut their greenhouse gas emissions at the halfway point of the COP26 negotiations, with distinct agreements on coal phasing out, ending foreign fossil fuel subsidies, and reducing methane emissions.

The pledges came after a comprehensive analysis revealed that global CO2 emissions are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Activists were underwhelmed by the march on Friday.

Thunberg stated, “They can’t ignore the scientific consensus, and they can’t ignore us.”

“This isn’t a climate conference anymore. This has turned into a worldwide greenwashing extravaganza.” Security has been beefed up around Glasgow’s cordoned-off city center in preparation for Saturday’s march, which is expected to bring a diverse collection of protesters, including Extinction Rebellion.

“Today, hundreds of thousands of people are demonstrating all around the world to demand immediate and serious action,” said Scottish campaigner Mikaela Loach.

“We’re clear that warm words aren’t enough — and that real measures must be ramped up significantly in the coming week of negotiations.”

Negotiations at COP26 will continue on Saturday before pausing on Sunday in preparation for a busy week of shuttle diplomacy as ministers come to push through hard-won agreements on a variety of topics.

Countries must yet flesh out how the Paris Agreement’s pledges, such as laws governing carbon markets, common reporting timelines, and transparency, will be implemented in practice.

According to the UN, countries came to COP26 with national climate plans that, when combined, placed the world on track to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius this century.

With only 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming so far, communities all over the world are already experiencing more violent fires and droughts, as well as relocation and economic disaster as a result of global warming.

“It can’t go on like this,” she expressed her dissatisfaction.

“We will not be just victims of this calamity. We are not drowning; we are fighting, and the world will hear us on Saturday.”